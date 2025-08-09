Mexico Rules Out U.S. Military Presence Amid Reports of Trump’s Anti-Cartel Directive

AMN/ WEB DESK

Mexico has said, US military would not be entering its territory following reports that President Donald Trump had directed the Pentagon to target Latin American drug cartels. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said, the United States is not going to come to Mexico with the military.

She said, Mexico co-operates and collaborates and there is not going to be an invasion. That is ruled out, absolutely ruled out, she added. Some media reports yesterday highlighted that Trump had secretly signed a directive to begin using military force on foreign soil.

The reported directive appears to follow an executive order signed by Trump earlier this year formally designating eight drug cartels as terrorist entities – six of which are Mexican. Speaking to reporters, Sheinbaum said the Mexican government was informed that an order on the cartels was coming, and that it had nothing to do with the participation of any military personnel.