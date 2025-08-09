Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Mexico Rules Out U.S. Military Presence Amid Reports of Trump’s Anti-Cartel Directive

Aug 9, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Mexico has said, US military would not be entering its territory following reports that President Donald Trump had directed the Pentagon to target Latin American drug cartels. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said, the United States is not going to come to Mexico with the military.

She said, Mexico co-operates and collaborates and there is not going to be an invasion. That is ruled out, absolutely ruled out, she added. Some media reports yesterday highlighted that Trump had secretly signed a directive to begin using military force on foreign soil.

The reported directive appears to follow an executive order signed by Trump earlier this year formally designating eight drug cartels as terrorist entities – six of which are Mexican. Speaking to reporters, Sheinbaum said the Mexican government was informed that an order on the cartels was coming, and that it had nothing to do with the participation of any military personnel.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India Welcomes US-Russia Summit in Alaska, Hopes for Ukraine Peace

Aug 9, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh’s Dhaka University bans all student politics in halls

Aug 9, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Heatwave-Fueled Wildfire Forces Thousands to Flee in Southern California

Aug 9, 2025

You missed

SPORTS

Indian Women’s Team Storms Into Semis at Asia Rugby U-20 Championship

10 August 2025 12:36 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Punjab Launches ‘Baaj Akh’ Anti-Drone System to Curb Cross-Border Drug Smuggling

10 August 2025 12:32 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K : Two Soldiers killed as Kulgam Anti-Terror Operation Enters Day 9

10 August 2025 12:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

EC Tells Rahul Gandhi to Sign Declaration or Apologise over ‘Vote Theft’ Remark

10 August 2025 12:21 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!