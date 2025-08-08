Ramdas Athawale Meets PM Modi, Demands Repeal of Mahabodhi Temple Act

Staff Reporter

National President of the Republican Party of India (Athawale) and Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment in the Government of India Ramdas Athawale today met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today at the Parliament House in a courtesy call.

During the meeting, he reiterated his demand to repeal the Mahabodhi Temple Act (1949) in relation to the Mahabodhi Vihar (Bodh Gaya) in Bihar.

He pointed out that under the current Act, the temple trust comprises four Buddhist and four Hindu members, with the District Magistrate serving as the Chairperson. He urged the Prime Minister that the management of the temple be handed over entirely to the Buddhist community. He also submitted a written memorandum regarding this demand.

During the conversation, Mr. Athawale praised the central government’s initiatives for the development of sites associated with Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. He highlighted the establishment of the Dr. Ambedkar National Memorial at 26 Alipur Road, Delhi, the construction of the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, and the purchase of Dr. Ambedkar’s historic residence in London by the Maharashtra government with central support.

Mr. Athawale added that the declaration of five key sites related to Babasaheb as ‘Panchteerth’ by the Modi government reflects its deep and unwavering respect for him.