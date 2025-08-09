Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Orange Alert issued as Heavy Rain Lashes Delhi-NCR

Aug 9, 2025

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that moderate to heavy rainfall will continue today in parts of Delhi and NCR and has also issued an orange warning for rainfall for the day.

IMD senior scientist Dr. R K Jenamani informed that Pragati Maidan received over hundred millimetres since last night. He further said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over northwest India during the next 2-3 days.

He said that rainfall over the eastern regions of the country is likely to increase after the 14th of this month.

REGIONAL AWAAZ RELIGIOUS AWAAZ

Ramdas Athawale Meets PM Modi, Demands Repeal of Mahabodhi Temple Act

Aug 8, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

NIA ARRESTS 2 HARYANA RESIDENTS IN THE U.S ‘DUNKI IMMIGRATION’ CASE

Aug 7, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Uttarakhand: Relief & rescue operations on war footing; CM visits the-site

Aug 6, 2025

AMU Celebrates Sanskrit Day

AMU Celebrates Sanskrit Day

9 August 2025 4:26 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Germany Suspends Military Exports to Israel Amid Gaza City Offensive Plans

9 August 2025 4:11 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Apollo 13 Commander Jim Lovell Dies at 97

9 August 2025 4:09 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

President, PM Extend Raksha Bandhan Greetings, Emphasize Unity and Women’s Rights

9 August 2025 4:05 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
