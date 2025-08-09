Orange Alert issued as Heavy Rain Lashes Delhi-NCR

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that moderate to heavy rainfall will continue today in parts of Delhi and NCR and has also issued an orange warning for rainfall for the day.

IMD senior scientist Dr. R K Jenamani informed that Pragati Maidan received over hundred millimetres since last night. He further said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over northwest India during the next 2-3 days.

He said that rainfall over the eastern regions of the country is likely to increase after the 14th of this month.