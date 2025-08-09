First Freight Train Reaches Kashmir Valley; PM Modi Hails Milestone

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the arrival of the first freight train to the Kashmir Valley, marking a significant milestone in connecting the region to the national freight network.

Responding to a social media post by the Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Prime Minister said it is a great day for commerce and connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir and the development will enhance both progress and prosperity.

Mr Vaishnaw in his post said that today first freight train reached the newly commissioned Anantnag Goods Shed in the Kashmir Valley from Punjab. He said, transportation by railway network will reduce cost for the citizens living in Kashmir valley.

The inaugural run covered nearly 600 kilometers in under 18 hours, carrying 21 bogie covered wagons of cement. With this milestone, the Kashmir Valley is now fully integrated into the Indian Railways freight corridor, enabling seamless movement of goods to and from the region.

The development is expected to significantly boost the local economy by reducing transportation costs and eliminating the unpredictability of goods movement along the Srinagar-Jammu highway, which is often disrupted by landslides, shooting stones, and road cave-ins. The arrival of freight trains ensures year-round connectivity for merchandise entering the Valley, while also providing a reliable channel for transporting the region’s abundant horticultural produce-especially apples-to markets across the country.