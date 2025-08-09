Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Andhra Pradesh: CM Naidu Announces Rs.8,570 Crore Push for Adivasi

Aug 9, 2025

AMN / Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has assured the state’s tribal communities that the government will soon introduce alternative measures to protect their employment rights, following the Supreme Court’s recent annulment of Government Order (GO) No. 3. The GO, first issued in 1986 by the NTR government, had guaranteed 100% reservation for Adivasis in teaching posts but was scrapped due to what Naidu called the “negligence of previous administrations.”

Speaking at the World Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebrations in Vanjangi, Paderu mandal, Naidu underlined the economic potential of Araku Coffee, which is cultivated over 2.58 lakh acres across 11 mandals, sustaining 2.46 lakh livelihoods. Plans are underway to expand coffee plantations by another one lakh acres.

Highlighting welfare initiatives for the state’s 28.32 lakh Scheduled Tribe population, Naidu said the government spends ₹1,595 crore annually on NTR Bharosa pensions for over 3.77 lakh tribals, and ₹642 crore under the Thalliki Vandanam scheme to support the education of 4.86 lakh tribal students.

He also announced ₹482 crore for five new multi-specialty hospitals in tribal areas, road connectivity projects worth ₹8,570 crore, and new study circles to help ST students prepare for competitive exams. Naidu stressed that Andhra Pradesh’s overall growth depends on the holistic development of its tribal communities.

