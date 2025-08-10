West Bengal: 6 FIRs Filed Over ‘Nabanna March’, Including one Against BJP MLA

WEB DESK

Six FIRs have been registered, including one against BJP MLA Ashoka Dinda, in the light of alleged atrocities in connection with the state secretariat ‘Nabanna march’ today, calling for justice for the RG Kar Medical College PGT doctor, who was raped and murdered in the intervening night of 8th and 9th August last year.

Police said the protesters did not obey the Calcutta High Court order for a peaceful protest. In one major incident, the victim’s mother was allegedly lathi-charged and assaulted by the police, which was denied by the authority. Today, the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP also participated in the protest march without a party banner.

The parents of the deceased doctor had given a call for the state secretariat ‘Nabanna’- march today. A large number of people participated in the event. Police mounted barricades at many places in Kolkata leading towards Nabanna, as well as at places adjacent to the secretariat in Howrah district. On the other hand, a group of protesters also called for a march towards the residence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Kalighat. A large number of common people were seen participating in the event.

The rape and murder of the doctor took place in the intervening night of 8th and 9th August last year. The court has convicted Sanjay Roy of life imprisonment.

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI is conducting the investigation in this case. Recently, Sanjay Roy appealed to the High Court against the verdict. The parents of the deceased doctor and common people believe, more people are involved in the incident. Common people are not satisfied with the verdict of the case.