7 Dead as Wall Collapses in Delhi’s Jaitpur Following Heavy Rains

AMN

Heavy overnight rain in the national capital turned fatal Saturday morning when a wall near Jaitpur in South-East district caved in killing seven people and injuring one. Among them were two children and a woman. Many of the victims were migrant workers.

After the PCR call, Delhi Police, fire department and National Disaster Response Force personnel reached the spot and broke through the collapsed structure to reach those trapped. All the injured were taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre and Safdarjung Hospital. Despite efforts, seven people died during treatment.