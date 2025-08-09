AMU Celebrates Sanskrit Day

AMN / Aligarh

The Department of Sanskrit, Aligarh Muslim University on Friday organized the Sanskrit Day celebrations under the chairmanship of Professor Sarika Varshney, Chairperson of the Department. The event saw active participation from students, research scholars, and eminent scholars.

Welcoming the guests, Prof. Sarika Varshney spoke on the historical glory, scientific nature, and contemporary relevance of the Sanskrit language.

As the Saraswat Guest , former Chairperson Prof. Satya Prakash Sharma highlighted that Sanskrit is not only India’s cultural heritage but also holds undeniable significance in modern science, mathematics, Ayurveda, and computer science. He emphasized that the structural beauty and logical strength of Sanskrit can empower the new generation on a global platform.

The *Chief Guest*, Dean of the Faculty of Arts, Prof. T. N. Satishan, elaborated on the vast repository of knowledge embedded in Sanskrit. He discussed its spiritual vision, contemporary relevance, and importance in the modern era. Former Chairperson, Prof. Mohammad Sharif, shared insights on the tradition of celebrating Sanskrit Day, while former Chairperson, Prof. Himanshu Shekhar Acharya, reflected on the global significance and utility of Sanskrit, underlining its scientific approach.

Research scholars including Yarul Sheikh, Shiromani Yadav, Shreya Sharma, Jahanaara, and Vishakha, along with postgraduate students Adeeba Zia and Manisha, presented songs, speeches, and recitations of Sanskrit verses, highlighting the vitality and importance of the language.

The event was graced by the presence of eminent guests, including Prof. Tasneem Suhail (Chairperson, Department of Hindi), Prof. Iffat Asghar, Prof. Reshma Begum, Dr. Nazish Begum, Dr. Deepshikha Singh, Dr. Javed Alam, Prof. Mohammad Usman Ghani (Chairperson, Department of Persian), Prof. Rana Khurshid, and Prof. Amir Riaz (Chairperson, Department of Philosophy). Faculty members, research scholars, and students of the department also attended in large numbers.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by research scholar Saqib Ali. The proceedings were conducted by Co-Convenor Dr. Zafar Iftikhar.