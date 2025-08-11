Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Owaisi Demands Roll Back of Fee Hike in AMU Telangana

Aug 11, 2025

WEB DESK

AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday urged the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) administration to roll back the recent fee hike at the earliest and expressed his solidarity with the students.

On his social media account X, Owaisi highlighted that a significant number of AMU students come from backward regions and very poor families, for whom around 40 per cent increase in fees is unbearable. The university’s students have been staging protests and demanding the rollback of the fee hike. They have also reported facing difficulties due to alleged administrative harassment, including suspensions and detentions linked to attendance and fee payment issues.

