Fee Hike Sparks Uproar at AMU: Protests Intensify Amid Harassment Allegations

Staff Reporter / Aligarh

The ongoing student protests at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) have entered their second week, gaining national attention as students demand a rollback of a controversial fee hike and action against alleged harassment by university authorities.

The unrest began when students discovered a 36% increase in fees across various undergraduate and postgraduate programs. The hike, which was not formally announced, came to light when the university’s registration portal opened. Students from economically weaker backgrounds expressed outrage, calling the hike unaffordable and unjustified.

The university administration defended the hike, claiming it was “minimal and necessary”, ranging from ₹500 to ₹1,500 depending on the course. AMU Proctor Wasim Ali stated the increase was aimed at improving infrastructure and student welfare, and dismissed rumors of a ₹40,000 hike as misinformation.

However, students argue that the hike disproportionately affects those from marginalized communities. “They know very well that the majority of students here come from poor backgrounds. How can they expect everyone to suddenly afford a one-time hike of 36 percent?” said Sabiya, a protesting student.

The protests escalated after female students alleged harassment by the proctorial team and police during peaceful demonstrations. In a symbolic gesture on Raksha Bandhan, female students sent rakhis to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and other officials, urging them to ensure their safety. They also displayed black threads to the proctorial team, signaling a vote of no-confidence.

Students are demanding:

Immediate rollback of the fee hike

Revocation of suspensions and detentions

Resignation of the proctorial team

Cancellation of FIRs against protesters

In a significant show of solidarity, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) has joined the movement, condemning the fee hike and calling for the revival of student unions at AMU. JNUSU criticized the New Education Policy (NEP) and alleged that the fee hike reflects a broader push toward privatization and exclusion in public education.

Jldi jldi mai continuation fee bhr di thi ab mujhe waaps chahiye #rollbackfeehike#AMU pic.twitter.com/VDqck4zBWO — صنوبر رشید(sHuBu) (@Snobr_1319) August 9, 2025

Political support has poured in, with AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi voicing solidarity. “A 35%-40% increase in fees is unbearable for students from poor families. The university must roll back its fee hike at the earliest,” he posted on X.

As protests continue, the administration faces mounting pressure to address the students’ demands and restore calm on campus. Whether the university will concede remains uncertain, but the students have vowed to continue their sit-in until justice is served.