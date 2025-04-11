Spirit of Service Guides Governance Today: says PM Modi at MP’s Anandpur Dham

AMN / Anandpur Dham

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the resolve to uplift the poor and the deprived, the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, and the spirit of service are the guiding principles of the government today. Mr. Modi was addressing devotees at Shri Anandpur Dham in Isagarh, Ashoknagar, Madhya Pradesh, today.

Referring to the government’s welfare schemes, Mr. Modi said that various initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, Ayushman Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and Jal Jeevan Mission are being implemented to make the lives of the poor and underprivileged sections of society easier. He stated that the spirit of service is at the core of the government’s functioning, and that the government is working for all sections of society. He also mentioned the launch of a campaign called ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ to promote environmental protection.

Mr. Modi added that amid the material progress in the world, we are facing various challenges related to war, conflict, and human values. He said that the world is now searching for answers to these challenges, and the solution lies in the philosophy of Advaita. Earlier, the Prime Minister visited temples of the Paramhans Advaita sect, met with prominent spiritual leaders, and participated in a satsang program.

Several dignitaries, including Dr. Mohan Yadav, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and State BJP President VD Sharma, were present at the event.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited and offered prayers at Guru Ji Maharaj Temple at Anandpur Dham in Isagarh Tehsil, Ashoknagar District of Madhya Pradesh. The Prime Minister also visited the temple complex at Anandpur Dham.

Anandpur Dham has been established for spiritual and philanthropic purposes. Spanning 315 hectares, it houses a modern gaushala with over 500 cows. The trust also runs agricultural activities within the Shri Anandpur Trust campus. It has been operating a charitable hospital in Sukhpur village, schools in both Sukhpur and Anandpur, and various Satsang Centers across the country.

Madhya Pradesh government will also build a center like Anandpur Dham: CM Yadav

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav said that serving the poor and settling in their souls is charity, this is true human service. We also get inspiration from the service spirit of Guruji Maharaj. The lesson of peace that he has given to the society is exemplary. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that Guruji Maharaj has made this Shri Anand Dham a center of service. Our government will also make such a service center. We will also serve Mother Cow. He said that Shri Anand Dham is making its name blessed and meaningful. We have learned from Anand Dham that how can one come closer to God by serving the poor? He said that he will definitely come here again and again to take a dip in this ocean of happiness of love and belongingness.