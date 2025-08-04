CM Rekha Gupta Dedicates Jan Seva Kendra to Serve People, Focus on Public Welfare

Staff Reporter

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday inaugurated a new “Jan Seva Kendra” (Public Service Center) in the Greater Kailash Assembly constituency, dedicating it to serving the people. The event was also attended by MP Bansuri Swaraj and local MLA Shikha Rai. Appreciating the Delhi government’s efforts in the healthcare sector, Faridabad-based interventional cardiologist Dr. S.S. Bansal stated that this initiative will provide patients with affordable and quality medical services. He highlighted that the Chief Minister has prioritized healthcare, taking several important steps in the past four months, including the expansion of the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Dr. Bansal explained that under this scheme, if government hospitals do not have available beds, listed private hospitals will provide immediate treatment to needy patients. He noted that this is one of the largest healthcare programs globally, offering free or low-cost treatment to the poor and underprivileged.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta tweeted that the Jan Seva Kendra will serve as an effective platform to quickly resolve public grievances, disseminate information about central and state government schemes, and provide timely assistance to those in need. She said, “Today, we inaugurated the Jan Seva Kendra in the Greater Kailash Assembly constituency and dedicated it to public service. This initiative fulfills Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Seva and Good Governance,’ ensuring that development, services, and rights reach the last citizen promptly under the double-engine government.”

MP Bansuri Swaraj remarked that the Ayushman Bharat scheme had been unavailable in Delhi until the double-engine government was formed. She recalled how Delhi’s seven MPs had to approach the High Court to get the scheme implemented. “Now, with the formation of the double-engine government, the scheme is operational in Delhi, and I am pleased that this public service is aligned with the ‘Make in India’ mission,” she added, congratulating everyone involved.

This initiative by the Delhi government marks a significant step toward improving public service and healthcare accessibility, ensuring better facilities and support reach the common people effectively.