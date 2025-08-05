Russia Rejects US Threats Against India Over Oil Trade, Affirms Nations’ Sovereign Right to Choose Partners

AMN/ WEB DESK

Russia has rejected recent US threats against India over its oil trade, asserting that sovereign nations have a right to choose their trading partners independently. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, addressing a press briefing today in Moscow, criticized the US for pressuring India, calling such actions illegitimate. He emphasized that each country has the right to pursue trade relationships based on national interests. The remarks follow US President Donald Trump’s warning to raise tariffs on India for purchasing and reselling Russian oil.