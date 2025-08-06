Bangladesh CEC: Polls in February, Schedule expected in December

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

Bangladesh’s Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Nasir Uddin on Wednesday announced that the schedule for the upcoming 13th parliamentary elections will be declared two months prior to polling, likely in December, ahead of the expected vote in the first half of February 2026.

“We expect that we will receive a letter from the Chief Adviser in this regard soon,” the CEC said at a press conference held at the commission’s headquarters in Agargaon, Dhaka.

This comes a day after Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, in a televised national address, said he would formally instruct the Election Commission to initiate preparations for a February election.

Acknowledging challenges, CEC Nasir Uddin said, “There are various challenges in holding the election in February, but we are already prepared and have achieved some progress. I hope all our electoral preparation will be completed by September.” He emphasised the commission’s intent to deliver a transparent and credible vote.

“The commission wants to hold an election like crystal clear,” he said, noting the role of the media in ensuring a free, fair and inclusive process. The CEC added that the Election Commission would soon meet with the National Consensus Commission and political parties to strategise the next steps for a successful and widely accepted national election.

Meanwhile The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Wednesday welcomed the announcement of national elections in February 2026, viewing it as a crucial step towards restoring democracy in the country.



At a press conference held at BNP Chairperson’s Gulshan office in Dhaka, Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam said, “BNP welcomes the announcement made, setting February 2026 as the timeframe for the next election following the meeting between the party’s Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and Chief Adviser Professor Yunus in London.” Calling the announcement “historic,” he added that BNP believes it will help break the political deadlock and enable a peaceful democratic transition.



Mr. Islam expressed hope that the government and Election Commission would ensure a “free, fair, impartial and acceptable” election. He urged all political parties and the public to work together to institutionalise democracy and elect an effective national parliament. He also thanked Yunus, his Advisory Council, and all others involved in navigating the transition, saying, “We expect that the remaining work of reforming the state structure will be completed very soon.”



Referring to Yunus’ proclamation on Tuesday, Islam said BNP welcomes the ‘July Proclamation’ and sees it as “the beginning of a transformation into a new democratic Bangladesh” based on equality, human values and justice.



He paid tribute to those who died or were injured during the pro-democracy movement and urged the government to ensure rehabilitation and medical care for victims’ families. He also expressed “sincere thanks and gratitude” to Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman for “successfully leading the democratic movement for eight long years,” and extended appreciation to students, farmers, workers, and citizens from all walks of life who took part in the uprising.