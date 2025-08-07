Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Dhaka took Bangladesh-centric diplomatic approach over past year, says Foreign Adviser

Aug 7, 2025

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh pursued a pragmatic, interest-driven foreign policy over the past year, maintaining balanced ties with global powers while putting national interest first, Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain said. “We tried to establish balanced relations with all countries, keeping Bangladesh’s interests at the forefront… how successful we’ve been will be judged by the people,” Hossain told state-run news agency BSS.

He described the interim government’s foreign policy as “Bangladesh-centric,” based on reciprocity. “If we give something to India, we expect to get what we need in return—either equally or more. This applies to all countries,” he said.

On India, Hossain said ties remain stable, but Dhaka is now more vocal on “border killings and push-ins.” “We issued stronger protests than before. Nowhere else are people shot dead at borders,” he said. He added Dhaka raised concerns about India pushing Bengali-speaking citizens across the border.

He noted a decline in Bangladeshis traveling to India for shopping or treatment, with many now choosing China or Thailand. “It’s boosting our healthcare sector,” he said.

Hossain said Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus’ global reputation has helped diplomatically. “His call helped free Bangladeshis in UAE prisons. That’s a real asset,” he said.

Rejecting claims of a tilt toward Pakistan or China, he said Bangladesh seeks balanced ties with all. “We’re not leaning anywhere—we’re protecting our interests,” he said, reaffirming strong US relations under President Trump.
On the Rohingya crisis, Hossain admitted repatriation remains uncertain but hoped for progress. Bangladesh plans to open missions in New Zealand, Malaysia, China, and Ireland. Migrant services are being upgraded, especially in the Middle East.

“We are not hiring on contract. Staffing is tight, but we’re prioritising missions serving migrant workers,” Hossain said, stressing a continued focus on pragmatic, respectful diplomacy.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh: Holding free & fair election is top priority of interim administration, says Yunus

Aug 7, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh CEC: Polls in February, Schedule expected in December

Aug 6, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia Rejects US Threats Against India Over Oil Trade, Affirms Nations’ Sovereign Right to Choose Partners

Aug 5, 2025

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

 EC refutes allegations of Rahul Gandhi regarding  manipulation in  voter list

8 August 2025 12:18 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

NSA Ajit Doval meets Russian President Putin in Moscow

8 August 2025 12:16 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Asian indices end with gains, European trading mixed

8 August 2025 12:14 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Trump issue series of new tariffs ranging between 10 to 50% against around 70 countries

8 August 2025 12:09 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!