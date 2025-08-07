Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh: Holding free & fair election is top priority of interim administration, says Yunus

Aug 7, 2025

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

The government has entered its second chapter and from now on, holding a free and fair national election is the top priority of the interim administration.


Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to the chief adviser, said this while addressing a press conference at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Thursday, quoting the chief adviser following the advisory council meeting.
For the second time since taking office a year ago, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus arrived at the secretariat and attended a meeting of the Advisory Council this noon.


At the beginning of the meeting, the chief adviser said the first chapter of the interim government ended on August 5 and from today (Thursday), the government entered its second chapter.


During the meeting, the chief adviser mentioned that his government sent a letter to the Election Commission on Wednesday to organise the 13th parliamentary election before Ramadan to be observed in February next year. Apart from the election, the chief adviser also emphasised continuing the trial process of those involved in the July carnage and advancing the reform initiative by this timeframe, added Mr. Alam.


About the achievement of the government, the press secretary said that the interim government took a total of 315 decisions in advisory council meetings held from its formation on August 8 2024 to July 31 2025.


Of these decisions, 247 have been implemented, amounting to 78.41 percent, which is a record for any government since the country’s independence, he said. Besides, 121 recommendations were made by 11 reform commissions during the tenure of the interim government and of which a total of 16 have already been implemented, while 85 recommendations are under process for implementation.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Dhaka took Bangladesh-centric diplomatic approach over past year, says Foreign Adviser

Aug 7, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh CEC: Polls in February, Schedule expected in December

Aug 6, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia Rejects US Threats Against India Over Oil Trade, Affirms Nations’ Sovereign Right to Choose Partners

Aug 5, 2025

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

 EC refutes allegations of Rahul Gandhi regarding  manipulation in  voter list

8 August 2025 12:18 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

NSA Ajit Doval meets Russian President Putin in Moscow

8 August 2025 12:16 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Asian indices end with gains, European trading mixed

8 August 2025 12:14 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Trump issue series of new tariffs ranging between 10 to 50% against around 70 countries

8 August 2025 12:09 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!