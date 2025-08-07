Bangladesh: Holding free & fair election is top priority of interim administration, says Yunus

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

The government has entered its second chapter and from now on, holding a free and fair national election is the top priority of the interim administration.



Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to the chief adviser, said this while addressing a press conference at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Thursday, quoting the chief adviser following the advisory council meeting.

For the second time since taking office a year ago, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus arrived at the secretariat and attended a meeting of the Advisory Council this noon.



At the beginning of the meeting, the chief adviser said the first chapter of the interim government ended on August 5 and from today (Thursday), the government entered its second chapter.



During the meeting, the chief adviser mentioned that his government sent a letter to the Election Commission on Wednesday to organise the 13th parliamentary election before Ramadan to be observed in February next year. Apart from the election, the chief adviser also emphasised continuing the trial process of those involved in the July carnage and advancing the reform initiative by this timeframe, added Mr. Alam.



About the achievement of the government, the press secretary said that the interim government took a total of 315 decisions in advisory council meetings held from its formation on August 8 2024 to July 31 2025.



Of these decisions, 247 have been implemented, amounting to 78.41 percent, which is a record for any government since the country’s independence, he said. Besides, 121 recommendations were made by 11 reform commissions during the tenure of the interim government and of which a total of 16 have already been implemented, while 85 recommendations are under process for implementation.