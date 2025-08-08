Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Vietnam top leader To Lam hails Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with India

Aug 8, 2025
WEB DESK

Hailing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with India, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam appreciated the positive development of relations between the two countries in various fields, during his meeting with the Indian Ambassador Sandeep Arya in Hanoi.

According to the Indian Embassy in Vietnam, the Vietnamese leader also extended his wishes to the Indian people on the occasion of India’s 79th Independence Day, conveying his greetings to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi while inviting them for a State Visit to the country.

He praised the remarkable achievements India has attained in its recent journey, particularly in the fields of socio-economic development, science and technology, and enhancing the country’s stature in the region and on the international stage. Ambassador Sandeep Arya conveyed greetings from the Indian leaders to the General Secretary and thanked him for the valuable support and warm sentiments towards India and the India-Vietnam relationship.

The Ambassador expressed confidence that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam headed by Lam, Vietnam will successfully achieve its goal of becoming a developed country by 2045.

