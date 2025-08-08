Journalist hacked to death in Bangladesh, another assaulted

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

A Bangladeshi journalist was brutally hacked to death in front of a crowded market in Gazipur city on Thursday night, while another was assaulted a day earlier in the same district.

Police said Asaduzzaman Tuhin, 40, a staff reporter with Mymensingh-based Dainik Pratidiner Kagoj, was attacked by 4-5 youths at a tea stall near Masjid Market in the Chandana Chowrasta area around 8 pm. “At one point, the youths stabbed him with sharp weapons. He died on the spot,” said Shaheen Khan, OC of Basan Police Station.

Tuhin, originally from Mymensingh’s Phulbaria, had been living in Chowrasta. His body was sent to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital for autopsy. Police detained five people from the scene and nearby areas, but their names and addresses have not yet been disclosed.

Gazipur Metropolitan Police ADC Md Rabiul Islam said CCTV footage showed a woman arguing with a man, later identified as Badsha Mia, who was injured in the scuffle. Four to five associates of the woman then attacked the man. “We learned that Tuhin had recorded the incident on his phone. When he refused to delete it, the assailants killed him,” Rabiul said. “The matter began with an injury and escalated to murder.”

Earlier, some media outlets speculated that Tuhin was targeted over reports on extortion, but police said no such link had emerged so far. Five individuals have been detained in connection with the murder of journalist Asaduzzaman Tuhin in Chandana Chowrasta, Gazipur. However, their names and addresses have not been publicly disclosed.

Another Journalist Beaten in Broad Daylight: On Wednesday, Anwar Hossain Sourav, 35, a reporter for Bangladesher Alo, was assaulted in Gazipur’s Sahapara area while investigating alleged extortion from auto-rickshaw drivers.

A viral video showed 7-8 men beating him — one striking his head and face with a brick— as police stood nearby without intervening. Sourav’s mother alleged that local extortionists, including Raktim, Sourav (not the victim), and Farid, abducted and beat him, snatching Tk 26,250 and two phones.

“A suspect named Farid has been arrested after reviewing video footage. Efforts are underway to apprehend the others,” said Mehedi Hasan, OC of Gazipur Sadar Police Station. On police inaction, he said, “There was one officer there… we will take action after watching the video.” Sourav remains in critical condition at Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital.

The back-to-back attacks on journalists have triggered outrage in Bangladesh, with rights groups demanding swift justice and stronger protections for media workers