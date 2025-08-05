Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Under House Arrest Amid Coup Allegations

AMN/ WEB DESK

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro had been put under house arrest as per an order issued by the country’s Supreme Court. The decision was announced yesterday as the former president is facing trial for allegedly plotting a coup against President Lula da Silva.

Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraess justified his decision by saying Bolsonaro participated in a demonstration via video conferencing on Sunday in Rio de Janeiro and hadn’t complied with restraining orders put on him last month.

Bolsonaro could potentially face 40 years of life imprisonment if the charges are proven accurate.