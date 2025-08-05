Australia and Japan Sign Largest-Ever Defence Deal, Australia to Acquire 11 Advanced Stealth Frigates

AMN/ WEB DESK

Australia and Japan have signed their largest-ever defence agreement. Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles today said that under the deal, Australia will acquire 11 advanced Mogami-class stealth frigates from Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to upgrade its naval fleet. These warships, capable of launching long-range missiles, boast an operational range of up to 10,000 nautical miles, far exceeding the current Anzac-class’s 6,000. Mr. Marles emphasized the deal’s strategic importance, calling it vital for enhancing Australia’s naval projection capabilities. He also hailed the agreement as a significant milestone in Australia-Japan relations, marking deepening cooperation between the two Indo-Pacific partners.