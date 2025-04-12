Chhattisgarh: 3 Maoists killed in encounter in Bijapur district

AMN/ WEB DESK

Three Maoists have been killed in an encounter between security forces and Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district. A joint team of CoBRA battalion of CRPF, District Reserve Guard and Special Task Force was conducting an anti-Naxal operation in the Indravati forest area.

An encounter took place between security forces and Maoists during the operation this morning. Security forces have recovered the bodies of killed Naxalites. Apart from this, a large quantity of arms and ammunition have also been recovered from the spot.

Search operation is still going on in the area.