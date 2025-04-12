Apricot Blossom Festival 2025 begins in Ladakh

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Apricot Blossom Festival 2025, also known as Chuli Mendoq, began yesterday in Ladakh with a vibrant opening ceremony at Sanjaq village in Kargil.

The event was organised by the Department of Tourism, Kargil. Highlighting Kargil’s tourism potential, Deputy Commissioner and CEO of LAHDC Kargil, Shrikant Suse, said that cultural events like this help promote the region’s rich heritage, hospitality, and traditions. He also assured that the administration is committed to improving tourism infrastructure.

The celebration featured colourful cultural performances and active participation from local artists, students, and villagers. Tourists, vloggers, and officials were also present at the event.

The Apricot Blossom Festival will continue until April 21, with events across various locations including Garkone, Hardass, Shilikchey, Gongma Minji, and Karkitchhu-offering visitors a glimpse into the region’s natural beauty and traditional way of life.