J&K: 3 Terrorists Killed in Encounter in Chatroo Forest, Kishtwar District

AMN/ WEB DESK

Three terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter in Chatroo forest area of Kishtwar district. A huge cache of arms and ammunition have also been recovered from the spot. The gunfight broke out on Wednesday after security forces observed suspicious movement of terrorists in forests of Chatroo area of the district.

After initial contact, the terrorists managed to escape. However, a fresh contact with the terrorists was established yesterday morning resulting into heavy exchange of firing. The security agencies have expanded the scope of surveillance to the Bhaderwah area of Doda district to keep a track on terrorists potentially moving between different locations in the hilly districts of the Jammu region. The operation in the area is still underway.