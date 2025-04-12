Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K: 3 Terrorists Killed in Encounter in Chatroo Forest, Kishtwar District

Apr 12, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Three terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter in Chatroo forest area of Kishtwar district. A huge cache of arms and ammunition have also been recovered from the spot. The gunfight broke out on Wednesday after security forces observed suspicious movement of terrorists in forests of Chatroo area of the district.

After initial contact, the terrorists managed to escape. However, a fresh contact with the terrorists was established yesterday morning resulting into heavy exchange of firing. The security agencies have expanded the scope of surveillance to the Bhaderwah area of Doda district to keep a track on terrorists potentially moving between different locations in the hilly districts of the Jammu region. The operation in the area is still underway.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Telangana: 22 members of CPI (Maoist) surrender before police in Mulugu district

Apr 12, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 triggers protest in West Bengal; BSF deployed amid rising tensions

Apr 12, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Apricot Blossom Festival 2025 begins in Ladakh

Apr 12, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Telangana: 22 members of CPI (Maoist) surrender before police in Mulugu district

12 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 triggers protest in West Bengal; BSF deployed amid rising tensions

12 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K: 3 Terrorists Killed in Encounter in Chatroo Forest, Kishtwar District

12 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Apricot Blossom Festival 2025 begins in Ladakh

12 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!