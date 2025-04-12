Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 triggers protest in West Bengal; BSF deployed amid rising tensions

AMN/ WEB DESK

Normal life was disrupted in West Bengal due to protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 across various parts of the state yesterday. BSF personnel have been deployed in affected areas to control the situation.

Meanwhile, the BJP has accused the West Bengal government of using the issue to divert attention from pressing matter like the SSC scam. Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleged that violence and looting are taking place under the guise of protests. Former state Congress Chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also slammed the administration, saying it remains inactive despite being fully aware of the situation.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold a meeting with religious figure from the Muslim community on 16th of this month to discuss the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025. State Minister and Mayor of Kolkata Firhad Hakim has said, the meeting will be attended by Maulavis, Imams and other intellectuals from across the West Bengal.