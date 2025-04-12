Telangana: 22 members of CPI (Maoist) surrender before police in Mulugu district

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least 22 members of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) surrendered before the police in Mulugu district of Telangana yesterday. The surrendered include three area committee members, one party member and 18 members of the ‘Revolutionary People’s Committee’ of the outfit. Among them are three members who were involved in multiple violent incidents that claimed the lives of several security personnel.

The district Superintendent of Police Shabarish P appealed to the CPI (Maoists) members to surrender and lead a peaceful life with their families. He also said the district police will make efforts for the rehabilitation of those who gave up arms.