Thiruvananthapuram airport suspends flights for Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple’s Arattu procession

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has suspended flight operations temporarily for nearly five hours from 4:45 to 9 this evening. This is for the smooth continuation of the holy ‘Painkuni Arattu’ procession of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple across the runway, a tradition going on for decades.

The ‘Painkuni Fest’ is a grand 10-day festival at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram. On the Arattu of the final day of the festival, a ceremonial procession from the temple passes through the airport path to reach Shanghumugham Beach for the holy bath of the idols. Thousands of people participate in the Arattu procession that began centuries ago. The airport authorities had issued guidelines well in advance for the hassle-free travel of the passengers, and the airlines had rescheduled the flights accordingly. The runway at the airport remains closed twice a year for the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple procession. This ritual continues even after the airport was established in 1932, ensuring the preservation of the culture and traditions of the region.