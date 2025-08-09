Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

President, PM Extend Raksha Bandhan Greetings, Emphasize Unity and Women’s Rights

Aug 9, 2025

Raksha Bandhan, the festival of special bond between brothers and sisters, will be celebrated across the country today. On the occasion, sisters tie colourful rakhi around the wrist of their brothers and pray for their prosperity, health and well-being. In return, brothers pledge to protect and support their sisters and present them gifts. 

AMN

On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, President Droupadi Murmu has extended her warm greetings and best wishes to all citizens living in India and abroad. The President said that the holy festival promotes harmony and spirit of unity in the society and signifies the unique bond of love and trust between brothers and sisters.

Ms. Murmu added that this occasion is also an opportunity to preserve the rich cultural heritage and moral values of India and it further strengthens the determination to protect the rights of women and respect them.

The President urged the countrymen to take a pledge to build a prosperous country where every woman feels safe, and can actively contribute to the development of the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also extended his best wishes to the countrymen on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

