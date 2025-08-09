India Downed 5 Pakistani Fighter Jets During Op Sindoor: Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh

Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

India Downed Five Pakistani Fighter Jets During Operation Sindoor: Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh

AMN

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh has said that India downed five fighter aircrafts of Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. Speaking at the 16th Air Chief L M Katre lecure in Bengaluru today, the Chief of the Air Staff said, five Pakistan Air force aircrafts and one AWaCS aircraft were put down by India.

Speaking in detail along with video footage, he said they have at least five fighters confirmed kills and one large aircraft which could either be an ELINT aircraft or an AEW&C aircraft. He informed that they were taken down at a distance of about 300 kilometers, which he added is the largest ever recorded surface to air kill that one can talk about.  He also mentioned about attacks on Shahbaz Jacobabad airfield being destroyed by our missiles, where some aircrafts like F16 were damaged.

He pointed out that the Indian attacks were calibrated and there was absolute synchronisation between the three forces. The air chief  said that our air defence systems did a wonderful job and the S400 system was a game changer. He explained that the range of that system really kept their aircraft away from us.

