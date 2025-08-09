Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

ECI Rejects Rahul Gandhi’s Allegations, Demands Apology or Signed Declaration

Aug 9, 2025
ECI Rejects Rahul Gandhi’s Vote Theft Allegations, Demands Apology or Signed Declaration

AMN

Election Commission has rejected the claims made by Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over vote theft. The Commission asked Mr Gandhi to either sign the declaration on issues he raised during the press conference which he believes is true or else apologise to the nation. In a social media post, the ECI said that if Mr Gandhi does not sign the Declaration, it would mean that he does not believe in his analysis and he is making absurd allegations. The poll body further clarified that during preparation of Electoral Roll in Lok Sabha elections 2024, hardly any appeals were filed by Congress across all 36 States and Union Territories under the Representation of the People Act.

The Commission mentioned that many such allegations are being made by Mr Rahul Gandhi, though no written complaint ever being submitted by him. The poll body said, in the past as well, he has never personally sent a self-signed letter to the Commission. Highlighting the Maharashtra election issue raised by Mr Gandhi in December 2024, the ECI said that it has issued reply in December last year which is publicly available on Commission’s website but Mr Gandhi claims that ECI never responded.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

LoP LS Rahul Gandhi Again Accuses Election Commission Of Vote Theft

Aug 8, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES POLITICS

BJP Accuses Congress of Undermining Constitutional Institutions Through ‘Fake Narratives’

Aug 8, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Sai Life Sciences Reports Revenue growth of 77% YoY

Aug 8, 2025

You missed

QAUMI AWAAZ

World Urdu Day Organizing Committee Announces 2025 Celebration at Ghalib Academy

9 August 2025 1:40 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

ECI Rejects Rahul Gandhi’s Allegations, Demands Apology or Signed Declaration

9 August 2025 1:18 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump Signals Willingness to Meet Russian President Putin in UAE

9 August 2025 1:09 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump’s actions risk carefully developed US-India ties, warns US House Foreign Affairs Committee Dems

9 August 2025 12:49 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!