ECI Rejects Rahul Gandhi’s Allegations, Demands Apology or Signed Declaration

AMN

Election Commission has rejected the claims made by Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over vote theft. The Commission asked Mr Gandhi to either sign the declaration on issues he raised during the press conference which he believes is true or else apologise to the nation. In a social media post, the ECI said that if Mr Gandhi does not sign the Declaration, it would mean that he does not believe in his analysis and he is making absurd allegations. The poll body further clarified that during preparation of Electoral Roll in Lok Sabha elections 2024, hardly any appeals were filed by Congress across all 36 States and Union Territories under the Representation of the People Act.

The Commission mentioned that many such allegations are being made by Mr Rahul Gandhi, though no written complaint ever being submitted by him. The poll body said, in the past as well, he has never personally sent a self-signed letter to the Commission. Highlighting the Maharashtra election issue raised by Mr Gandhi in December 2024, the ECI said that it has issued reply in December last year which is publicly available on Commission’s website but Mr Gandhi claims that ECI never responded.