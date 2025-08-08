LoP LS Rahul Gandhi Again Accuses Election Commission Of Vote Theft

AMN / BANGALORE

The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has once again accused the Election Commission of vote theft in Bengaluru today. Addressing the Vote Adhikar Rally, he demanded from the Election Commission of India to hand over all India electronic voters list and videography of the past 10 years.

He alleged that the Election Commission is helping BJP by manipulating voters’ list and said that Karnataka state Government must investigate the vote theft in Mahadevapura assembly constituency in Bengaluru and initiate action against officials of the Election Commission responsible for faulty voters list. He alleged that the voters list of Mahadevapura has one lakh 250 fake and invalid voters.