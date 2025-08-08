BJP Accuses Congress of Undermining Constitutional Institutions Through ‘Fake Narratives’

AMN

BJP today came down heavily on Congress alleging that it is trying to belittle the constitutional institutions of the country by creating fake narratives.

Briefing the media in New Delhi today, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said, Indian Constitution is strong, and time and again, the people of the country have rejected their false claims. He said, the Army, Election Commission, and Parliament operate autonomously and independently. He added that all these institutions have been given constitutional status by the country’s constitution.

Mr. Yadav also questioned Rahul Gandhi for his comments on voter list manipulation saying that the Election Commission’s process of addition and deletion of votes is an independent exercise. He said, Rahul Gandhi is raising the issue of Maharashtra, but his party actually won the majority of seats where votes had increased. He accused Rahul Gandhi for telling lies.

He said, Mr. Gandhi claimed that one crore votes increased in Maharashtra. He stated that the Election Commission’s website states that in 2024, there were nine crore 71 lakh 41 thousand 289 voters in the Maharashtra Assembly, and during the Lok Sabha, there were 9 crore 30 lakh 61 thousand 760 voters. He said, between the Lok Sabha and the Assembly election, 40 lakh votes increased, while Rahul Gandhi is claiming one crore.

LoP LS Rahul Gandhi Again Accuses Election Commission Of Vote Theft In Bengaluru

The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has once again accused the Election Commission of vote theft in Bengaluru today. Addressing the Vote Adhikar Rally, he demanded from the Election Commission of India to hand over all India electronic voters list and videography of the past 10 years.

He alleged that the Election Commission is helping BJP by manipulating voters’ list and said that Karnataka state Government must investigate the vote theft in Mahadevapura assembly constituency in Bengaluru and initiate action against officials of the Election Commission responsible for faulty voters list. He alleged that the voters list of Mahadevapura has one lakh 250 fake and invalid voters.