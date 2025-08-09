Karnataka Govt to Examine Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Chori’ Allegations

AMN / BENGALURU

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that his government had asked the legal department to examine what steps needed to be initiated over allegations of ‘vote chori’ during the Lok Sabha election

s last year, leveled by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Based on the recommendation, a decision will be taken by the government, Siddaramaiah said. He was replying to a query by reporters on whether or not the government would act against Gandhi’s allegations before the elections to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Responding to a query, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar intervened and said though officials of the State Election Commission were state government employees, they discharge their duties as per the directions of Election Commission of India.

On Friday, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi asked the Karnataka government to investigate and initiate action against the erring persons over vote theft in voters list of Lok Sabha elections of 2024. Rahul Gandhi termed the alleged vote theft a criminal act during his address at a protest rally in Bengaluru over alleged vote theft in Lok Sabha elections of 2024 in Karnataka.