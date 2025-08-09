Nation Must Not Forget Swaminathan’s Role in Green Revolution: Venkaiah Naidu

AMN

Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu today said that the nation cannot afford to forget M S Swaminathan’s for leading the green revolution in India. Addressing the ‘M S Swaminathan Centenary International Confernece’ in New Delhi, Mr Naidu said that Professor Swaminathan was a planner, scientist and researcher, who was above all a humanitarian outlaw whose visionary work changed India’s destiny.

He mentioned that at a time when the country was grappling with acute food shortage, the Indian geneticist laid the scientific foundation for the Green Revolution. This major breakthrough ensured that India moved from a ship of mock existence to self-sufficiency. Mr Naidu also remembered Professor Swaminathan’s belief that food security is not just about calories but about nutrition and well being. This perspective has shaped the vision of a hunger- free India and a hunger-free world.