Passenger Arrested at Mumbai Airport for Smuggling Live Exotic Wildlife

A passenger arriving from Bangkok was arrested On Saturday in Mumbai International Airport by Customs for trying to smuggle in live wild animals protected under Wildlife Protection Act.

Acting on specific intelligence, officers of Mumbai Customs intercepted a passenger at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and seized under his possession exotic wildlife species. Customs officials said the wildlife was found alive and were concealed in his baggage in a manner intended to evade detection. The seized wildlife animals included two Kinkajous, two Pygmy Marmosets and fifty Albino Red-Eared Sliders.

The passenger identified as Sharukkhan Mohammed Hassian was arrested under the provisions of Customs Act, 1962 read with Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

