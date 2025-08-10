Sri Lankan Navy Detains 7 Indian Fishermen; Tamil Nadu CM Urges MEA Intervention

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin has drawn the attention of External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to yet another apprehension of seven Indian Fishermen and their fishing boat by the Sri Lankan Navy today.

In a letter, he urged the Government to initiate a strong and coordinated response in this matter and secure the immediate release of all apprehended fishermen and their fishing boats. He said that the survival and livelihood of the fishermen depended on the sea, and their prolonged detention at Srilanka has caused severe emotional and financial distress to the families of the fishermen.

More than 2000 fishermen had gone to the seas from Rameswaram in 350 mechanised boats when the Sri Lankan Navy surrounded one mechanised boat and seven fishermen in it for trespassing into international waters today. The arrested fishermen will be remanded in Court tomorrow.