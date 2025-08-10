Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Sri Lankan Navy Detains 7 Indian Fishermen; Tamil Nadu CM Urges MEA Intervention

Aug 10, 2025

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin has drawn the attention of External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to yet another apprehension of seven Indian Fishermen and their fishing boat by the Sri Lankan Navy today.

In a letter, he urged the Government to initiate a strong and coordinated response in this matter and secure the immediate release of all apprehended fishermen and their fishing boats. He said that the survival and livelihood of the fishermen depended on the sea, and their prolonged detention at Srilanka has caused severe emotional and financial distress to the families of the fishermen.

More than 2000 fishermen had gone to the seas from Rameswaram in 350 mechanised boats when the Sri Lankan Navy surrounded one mechanised boat and seven fishermen in it for trespassing into international waters today. The arrested fishermen will be remanded in Court tomorrow.

EC Tells Rahul Gandhi to Sign Declaration or Apologise over ‘Vote Theft’ Remark

Aug 10, 2025
CJI B.R. Gavai in Itanagar for Two-Day Visit to Arunachal Pradesh

Aug 10, 2025
Passenger Arrested at Mumbai Airport for Smuggling Live Exotic Wildlife

Aug 10, 2025

Indian Women’s Team Storms Into Semis at Asia Rugby U-20 Championship

10 August 2025 12:36 AM
Punjab Launches ‘Baaj Akh’ Anti-Drone System to Curb Cross-Border Drug Smuggling

10 August 2025 12:32 AM
J&K : Two Soldiers killed as Kulgam Anti-Terror Operation Enters Day 9

10 August 2025 12:27 AM
EC Tells Rahul Gandhi to Sign Declaration or Apologise over ‘Vote Theft’ Remark

10 August 2025 12:21 AM
