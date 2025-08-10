Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

CJI B.R. Gavai in Itanagar for Two-Day Visit to Arunachal Pradesh

Aug 10, 2025
Chief Justice of India, B.R. Gavai, arrived in Itanagar today on a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh. He was accompanied by Chief Justice of Guahati High Court, Justice Ashutosh Kumar. CJI Gavai will inaugurate the newly constructed Court Building of The Gauhati High Court, Itanagar Parmanent Bench at ‘D’ Sector Naharlagun, tomorrow. 

Upon his arrival at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar, he was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour by the Arunachal Pradesh Police. Chief Minister Pema Khandu was also present on the occasion to welcome the Chief Justice.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs & Minister of Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, and State’s Minister of Law, Advocate Kento Jini, were also present on the occasion.

