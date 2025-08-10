Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

EC Tells Rahul Gandhi to Sign Declaration or Apologise over ‘Vote Theft’ Remark

Aug 10, 2025

Staff Reporter

The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday renewed its demand for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to either back his “vote theft” allegations with a formal signed declaration or issue a public apology for making what it calls “false charges.”

This fresh push came a day after sharp exchanges between Gandhi and the EC over his claim that votes were stolen in at least three states. EC officials insisted the Leader of the Opposition must provide names of individuals allegedly left out or wrongfully included in electoral rolls in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Haryana, along with a declaration under the Conduct of Election Rules.

“Rahul Gandhi should either give a declaration as per the rules, or apologise to the country,” said an EC official.

Gandhi, however, has refused to sign any such document, arguing that as a Member of Parliament he has already sworn an oath to uphold the Constitution — and that, he says, is declaration enough.

The standoff adds fuel to an already charged political battle, with Congress leaders amplifying the allegations and the EC standing firm on procedural compliance.

