Uttar Pradesh bags second position in water conversation and management

Uttar Pradesh has been conferred with the prestigious National Water Award for its outstanding work in water management and conservation. The state has secured the second position in water conservation and management in the country. Banda received the Best District award for showcasing exceptional efforts in water management and conservation.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the award at the 5th National Water Awards ceremony held at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi today. Anurag Srivastava, Additional Chief Secretary of the Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Department, and Dr Balakar Singh, Housing Commissioner, received the award on behalf of Uttar Pradesh.

President Murmu, along with Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil, praised Uttar Pradesh’s efforts in providing tap water to every household and its innovative experiments in water conservation, especially in the Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions.

The state bagged the award for achieving a remarkable feat in 2023 by providing tap water connections to more than 17,900 villages, setting a record for the fastest implementation of the Har Ghar Nal Se Jal scheme.