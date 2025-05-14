Punjab Hooch tragedy death toll rises to 23, 13 hospitalized

AMN

In Punjab, the toll in the hooch tragedy has climbed to 23 from yesterday evening’s 21. 13 more are still hospitalised but said to be stable. Amritsar Civil Surgeon, Dr Kirandeep, confirming the details, said that a door-to-door survey has been conducted in seven villages of the Majitha and Threwal areas.

Akashvani Correspondent reports that the unfortunate incident happened in Majitha constituency of Amritsar involving people from seven villages who consumed spurious liquor, made from ethanol. Ten persons, including the kingpin, who used to make and sell spurious liquor from the chemical, were arrested yesterday. Investigations are on.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, who met the families of the deceased and had admitted that such cases of spurious sale of liquor cannot happen without political involvement, assured stern action against the culprits. A compensation of Rs. 10 lakh each to the next of kin was also announced.

Meanwhile, a truck carrying 600 litres of Methanol, which was rounded up in Patiala yesterday, was found to be meant for Amritsar. Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police Varun Sharma has confirmed to our Jalandhar Correspondent that the consignment, which was coming from Delhi, was meant for making more spurious liquor. One person has been arrested. Further investigations are on.