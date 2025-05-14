Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Punjab Hooch tragedy death toll rises to 23, 13 hospitalized

May 15, 2025

AMN

In Punjab, the toll in the hooch tragedy has climbed to 23 from yesterday evening’s 21. 13 more are still hospitalised but said to be stable. Amritsar Civil Surgeon, Dr Kirandeep, confirming the details, said that a door-to-door survey has been conducted in seven villages of the Majitha and Threwal areas. 

Akashvani Correspondent reports that the unfortunate incident happened in Majitha constituency of Amritsar involving people from seven villages who consumed spurious liquor, made from ethanol. Ten persons, including the kingpin, who used to make and sell spurious liquor from the chemical, were arrested yesterday. Investigations are on.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, who met the families of the deceased and had admitted that such cases of spurious sale of liquor cannot happen without political involvement, assured stern action against the culprits. A compensation of Rs. 10 lakh each to the next of kin was also announced.

Meanwhile, a truck carrying 600 litres of Methanol, which was rounded up in Patiala yesterday, was found to be meant for Amritsar. Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police Varun Sharma has confirmed to our Jalandhar Correspondent that the consignment, which was coming from Delhi, was meant for making more spurious liquor. One person has been arrested. Further investigations are on.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Tiranga yatra to honour courage and sacrifice of Indian Armed Forces during Op Sindoor

May 15, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

UP: All Zoological parks to remain close for a week amid rising concerns over bird flu

May 15, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Chhattisgarh: 31 Maoists killed during 21-day operation

May 14, 2025

You missed

URDU SECTION

جنسی جرائم سے بچوں کے تحفظ کے بارے میں قومی مشاورت کا انعقاد

15 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

‘Crossed Lakshman Rekha’: Congress pulls up Shashi Tharoor for praising Modi

15 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Tiranga yatra to honour courage and sacrifice of Indian Armed Forces during Op Sindoor

15 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

UP: All Zoological parks to remain close for a week amid rising concerns over bird flu

15 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!