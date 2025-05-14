Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

UP: All Zoological parks to remain close for a week amid rising concerns over bird flu

May 15, 2025

Amid rising concerns over bird flu, all zoological parks in the Uttar Pradesh has been temporarily closed for one week. This decision has been taken after the death of tigress Shakti due to avian influenza in Gorakhpur Zoo. The Wildlife Department has issued a high alert across all zoological and safari parks in the state and enforced strict health safety standards.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given explicit instructions to ensure the safety and well-being of all animals housed in the state’s zoos and safari parks. The Central Zoo Authority has mobilized a 5-member team of veterinary doctors and pathologists from leading wildlife institutions in the country.

This team will soon go to Gorakhpur’s Shaheed Ashfaq Ullah Khan Zoological Park and conduct medical tests for bird flu in the animals of the zoo and submit a report within 15 days. State Forest Minister of State Arun Saxena said that regular sanitization work is being done in all zoos, so that the spread of the virus can be stopped.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Tiranga yatra to honour courage and sacrifice of Indian Armed Forces during Op Sindoor

May 15, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Punjab Hooch tragedy death toll rises to 23, 13 hospitalized

May 15, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Chhattisgarh: 31 Maoists killed during 21-day operation

May 14, 2025

You missed

URDU SECTION

جنسی جرائم سے بچوں کے تحفظ کے بارے میں قومی مشاورت کا انعقاد

15 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

‘Crossed Lakshman Rekha’: Congress pulls up Shashi Tharoor for praising Modi

15 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Tiranga yatra to honour courage and sacrifice of Indian Armed Forces during Op Sindoor

15 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

UP: All Zoological parks to remain close for a week amid rising concerns over bird flu

15 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!