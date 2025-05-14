UP: All Zoological parks to remain close for a week amid rising concerns over bird flu

Amid rising concerns over bird flu, all zoological parks in the Uttar Pradesh has been temporarily closed for one week. This decision has been taken after the death of tigress Shakti due to avian influenza in Gorakhpur Zoo. The Wildlife Department has issued a high alert across all zoological and safari parks in the state and enforced strict health safety standards.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given explicit instructions to ensure the safety and well-being of all animals housed in the state’s zoos and safari parks. The Central Zoo Authority has mobilized a 5-member team of veterinary doctors and pathologists from leading wildlife institutions in the country.

This team will soon go to Gorakhpur’s Shaheed Ashfaq Ullah Khan Zoological Park and conduct medical tests for bird flu in the animals of the zoo and submit a report within 15 days. State Forest Minister of State Arun Saxena said that regular sanitization work is being done in all zoos, so that the spread of the virus can be stopped.