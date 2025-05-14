Tiranga yatra to honour courage and sacrifice of Indian Armed Forces during Op Sindoor

In a significant nationwide outreach effort, a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ is being held in various parts of the country to honour the courage and sacrifice of Indian armed forces following the successful ‘Operation Sindoor’ in response to horrific Pahalgam terror attack. The 11-day-long campaign, which was launched by BJP yesterday aims to instill a sense of national pride and unity among citizens, across communities and regions, emphasizing a message of patriotism, national solidarity, and respect for the Tricolour.



In Ladakh, the success of Operation Sindoor was celebrated with a Tiranga Yatra in Leh City today. The rally, launched by BJP Ladakh, was joined by a large crowd of citizens chanting slogans and carrying placards and the Tricolour.



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during the ‘Tiranga Shaurya Yatra’ in Lucknow, slammed Pakistan for supporting terrorism and declared that terrorism will ultimately consume it.

In Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with veteran soldiers, flagged off a grand Tiranga Yatra in Mumbai to honour the Indian Armed Forces. Addressing the gathering, Mr Fadnavis said, the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam needed a strong response, which was delivered through a precise strike on terrorist hubs.



Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde amid patriotic chants, led a grand Tiranga Rally in Thane to honour the Indian Armed Forces and celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor, with participation from several Shiv Sena and BJP leaders and people.



In Tamil Nadu, Traders’ Association in Tiruvannamalai district organized a rally to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor in the fight against terrorism. The rally passed through key areas, with participants waving the national flag, chanting slogans, and saluting the courage of the soldiers who led the operation.



In Bihar, a Tiranga Yatra was taken out in Patna to express unwavering support to Indian Armed Forces after successful completion of Operation Sindoor. The Tiranga Yatra led by Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and BJP State President Dr. Dilip Kumar Jaiswal was joined by large crowd of citizens from different political parties, social organisations and common men.