J&K govt committed to train youth for self employment, says Deputy CM

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Singh Choudhary has said that the government is committed to catalyzing various youth initiatives for creating a vibrant ecosystem for honing the technical skills of youth so that they can set up their income-generating units and create jobs for others as well.

The Deputy Chief Minister was interacting with a deputation of Heritage Craft instructors today. Mr Choudhary assured the deputations that all the issues highlighted by them would be redressed in a time-bound manner. He said that the government is committed to facilitating the youth in undertaking startup programs and self-employment generating schemes, which would address the issue of unemployment faced by the youth.