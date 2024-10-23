THE INDIAN AWAAZ

J&K: Authorities rebuts rumours of asking migrant labourers to leave valley

Oct 23, 2024

In the Union Territory of J&K, Divisional Administration Kashmir rebuts rumours of pressuring migrant labourers to leave the Valley, calling them false and frivolous, with no grounds. In a bid to ward off rumours regarding the Administration forcing non-local workers to leave Kashmir Valley, the Divisional Administration Kashmir has clarified such news, terming it baseless and without merit. According to an official statement, the Divisional Administration has informed that it has taken all the necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of non-local workers in the Valley.

