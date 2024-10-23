IIT Delhi student allegedly commit suicide in hostel, Police do not suspect any foul play

AMN / WEB DESK / NEW DELHI

A 21-year-old IIT Delhi student was found dead in his hostel room in a suspected case of suicide. The incident took place late Tuesday night at Aravali Hostel, where second-year M.Sc. student, Kumar Yash, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his room.

According to the police, a PCR call regarding the incident was received around 11 PM. Based on the call, a team was rushed to the spot and it was found that the door of his room was locked. His friends along with the hostel staff had broken the window to enter the room and found Yash hanging with two towels tied together, said a police official.

His body was later transferred to Safdarjung Hospital, where official confirmation of death was received.

No suicide note was recovered from the scene, but initial investigations suggest that Yash had been struggling with mental health issues.

Cops have confirmed that Yash had visited the IIT Hospital earlier on the same day, where he received treatment and was scheduled a follow-up appointment with a psychiatrist for October 29. His medical records indicate that he was under psychiatric care.

The mobile crime team conducted an inspection of the hostel room, and the police have recorded statements of Yash’s friends.

The police said that as of now, no foul play is suspected, and the case is being investigated under sections of suicide and unexplained death under BNS.

Body of the student has been preserved at the Safdarjung Hospital mortuary, and his family in Deoghar, Jharkhand, informed about the tragedy, police said.