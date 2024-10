Senior Economic Advisor of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, R.K. Jena, said today that 730 private FM radio channels will be opened in 234 towns across the country.

Talking to reporters in Ranchi, he said 19 FM radio channels will be opened in the six districts of Bokaro, Deoghar, Dhanbad, Giridih, Hazaribagh, and Medininagar. Mr. Jena said the auction process for opening an FM radio channel is underway. The last date to apply is November 18.