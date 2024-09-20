Novo Nordisk Global Business Services launches safe pharmaceuticals disposal initiative for employees

Bangalore

Novo Nordisk Global Business Services (GBS) announced the launch of a sustainable initiative called Eco Med Safe aimed at promoting safe and responsible disposal of pharmaceutical products, on World Patient Safety Day, in partnership with Connect and Heal Foundation. Launched internally for employees, this unique program is designed to minimise environmental impact and enhance public health by safely disposing unused or expired medicines.

The comprehensive eco-pharmacovigilance initiative is a pivotal step towards Novo Nordisk’s commitment to minimise environmental impact and maximise our positive impact on public health.

“Through this program, we aim to address the significant environmental risks posed by improper disposal of medications. The safe removal of expired or unused pharmaceuticals prevents contamination of water systems and soil, protecting both ecosystems, human and animal health. This initiative is also likely to contribute to mitigating the development of antibiotic-resistant bacteria which is a growing global concern linked to the presence of antibiotics in the environment,” shared Dr. Prasanna Kumar T. S. Vice President, Global Safety, Novo Nordisk Global Business Services.

“Building on our Circular for Zero environmental strategy, we view the Sustainable Development Goals (good health & sustainable communities) as a great opportunity to enhance our sustainability efforts. The Eco Med Safe program presents an innovative educational platform, promoting responsible medication disposal practices and significantly reducing environmental risks. Education is essential for achieving success in this endeavor, and we are enthusiastic about partnering with other companies and the broader healthcare community. Together, we can better understand the impacts of improper disposal of unused medicines and support voluntary community collection programs,” said John Dawber, Corporate Vice President & Managing Director, Novo Nordisk Global Business Services.



About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 69,000 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries.