Central Railway to run 570 special trains from various places in Maharashtra to clear heavy rush during Diwali & Chhath

To cater to the heavy rush of passengers travelling to northern and eastern states due to ensuing festivals of Diwali and Chhat Puja, Central Railway has announced a total of 570 special services from various places of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur.

Out of 570 festival special train services, 108 services are being operated by Central Railway for passengers travelling to Latur, Sawantwadi Road, Nagpur, Pune, Kolhapur, Nanded and other places in Maharashtra. These trains include AC Specials, trains with mixed combination of AC, Sleeper and General coaches and also Unreserved Specials.

For North bound passengers, the Central Railway is running 378 trips to various places like Danapur, Gorakhpur, Chhapra, Banaras, Samastipur, Asansol, Agartala, Santragachi and other places enroute. Of the 378 trips, 132 trips are being run from Mumbai, 146 trips from Pune and the rest from other places. For South bound passengers, Central Railway is running 84 trips to various places like Karimnagar, Kochuveli, Kazipet, Bengaluru and other destinations. For detailed time tables of the trains passengers can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES app.

