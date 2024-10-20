Explosion near CRPF school in Delhi’s Rohini; forensic team at spot

AMN

An explosion has been reported outside a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) school in Delhi’s Rohini this morning. Delhi police has reached the spot, where the school wall was found damaged with a foul smell. The glasses of a nearby shop and a car parked near the shop were found damaged.

Police said that no one was injured in the incident. The Investigation team, Forensic Science Laboratory team and bomb disposal squad have reached the spot. Police said, the investigation into the incident is still underway.

Several footages emerged on social media soon after the incident, a cloud of smoke can be seen near the blast site. The loud blast noise terrified residents as the explosion shattered window panes of cars parked nearby, shops too sustained damage.

police said they have not found anything suspicious yet and the underground sewage line is being examined as part of the probe. As per reports, teams from the Crime Branch, Forensic Science Laboratory, and the bomb squad were examining the area to determine the cause of the explosion. A team from the fire brigade was also present at the scene.