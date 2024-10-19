Uttarakhand UCC panel submits draft report to CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

AMN / DEHRADOON

The Uttrakhand Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Committee constituted under the chairmanship of Shatrughan Singh has submitted its final draft of rules and regulations to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami yesterday.

The CM said that the date for UCC implementation will be decided soon after the approval of the cabinet. He briefed about the UCC Rules which mainly have four parts – the procedures related to registration of marriage and divorce, live-in relationship, birth and death registration and rules related to succession. He emphasised on development of a mobile app to serve as a platform for the public to seek guidance on UCC related matters.It may be recalled that the UCC committee by the state govt was established under the leadership of Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai. The submission of the report was followed by a 10-hour discussion which led to its passing on 7 Feb this year. The bill received presidential approval on March 12 and thus officially became an act.