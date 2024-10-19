THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Uttarakhand UCC panel submits draft report to CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Oct 19, 2024

AMN / DEHRADOON

The Uttrakhand Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Committee constituted under the chairmanship of Shatrughan Singh has submitted its final draft of rules and regulations to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami yesterday.

The CM said that the date for UCC implementation will be decided soon after the approval of the cabinet. He briefed about the UCC Rules which mainly have four parts – the procedures related to registration of marriage and divorce, live-in relationship, birth and death registration and rules related to succession. He emphasised on development of a mobile app to serve as a platform for the public to seek guidance on UCC related matters.It may be recalled that the UCC committee by the state govt was established under the leadership of Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai. The submission of the report was followed by a 10-hour discussion which led to its passing on 7 Feb this year. The bill received presidential approval on March 12 and thus officially became an act.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bihar: ED arrests senior IAS officer Sanjeev Hans and former RJD MLA Gulab Yadav in money laundering case

Oct 19, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi court grants bail to Satyendar Jain after 18 months in jail

Oct 19, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K: UT govt allocates portfolios to newly appointed ministers

Oct 18, 2024

You missed

URDU SECTION

دنیا سے بھوک ختم کرنے کے لیے غذائی نظام بدلنا ضروری، گوتیرش

October 19, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

President Putin praises Indian films; emphasies strong cultural ties with India

October 19, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Over 3 million people including 5 lakh children under 5 are at risk of cholera in Sudan: UN

October 19, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

Delhi pollution levels remains in ‘Poor’ category

October 19, 2024