Bihar: ED arrests senior IAS officer Sanjeev Hans and former RJD MLA Gulab Yadav in money laundering case

AMN / PATNA / NEW DELHI

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested senior IAS officer Sanjeev Hans and former Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA Gulab Yadav in connection with a money laundering case.

The IAS officer was arrested from his official residence in Patna whereas Gulab Yadav was nabbed from a resort in Delhi last evening. Earlier, the sleuths of the Central Agency conducted raids on various locations related to former Principal Secretary of Energy Department Sanjeev Hans in Patna and Delhi. The agency had registered a case of money laundering against them on the basis of a case registered by Special Vigilance Unit in connection with amassing of disproportionate assets.