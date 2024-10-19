THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bihar: ED arrests senior IAS officer Sanjeev Hans and former RJD MLA Gulab Yadav in money laundering case

Oct 19, 2024

AMN / PATNA / NEW DELHI

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested senior IAS officer Sanjeev Hans and former Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA Gulab Yadav in connection with a money laundering case.

The IAS officer was arrested from his official residence in Patna whereas Gulab Yadav was nabbed from a resort in Delhi last evening. Earlier, the sleuths of the Central Agency conducted raids on various locations related to former Principal Secretary of Energy Department Sanjeev Hans in Patna and Delhi. The agency had registered a case of money laundering against them on the basis of a case registered by Special Vigilance Unit in connection with amassing of disproportionate assets.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Uttarakhand UCC panel submits draft report to CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Oct 19, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi court grants bail to Satyendar Jain after 18 months in jail

Oct 19, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K: UT govt allocates portfolios to newly appointed ministers

Oct 18, 2024

You missed

URDU SECTION

دنیا سے بھوک ختم کرنے کے لیے غذائی نظام بدلنا ضروری، گوتیرش

October 19, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

President Putin praises Indian films; emphasies strong cultural ties with India

October 19, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Over 3 million people including 5 lakh children under 5 are at risk of cholera in Sudan: UN

October 19, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

Delhi pollution levels remains in ‘Poor’ category

October 19, 2024